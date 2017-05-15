Listen to Win Tickets to the First Ride on Spinsanity at Six Flags

May 15, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Contest, new ride, Six Flags St. Louis, Spinsanity, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to be one of the first to ride the all-new thrill ride at Six Flags St. Louis, Spinsanity on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, before it opens to the public.

Contest Ends: Friday, May 19, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall all week on KEZK and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to be one of the first to ride the all-new thrill ride at Six Flags St. Louis, Spinsanity on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, before it opens to the public.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 19, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

