LIST: Annual List of Top Girl and Boy Names Released

Greg Hewitt May 15, 2017 9:01 AM By Greg Hewitt
The Social Security Administration released its annual list of the top baby names . . . and the fastest-growing name for a boy is KYLO . . . as in Kylo Ren, the villain in the new “Star Wars” trilogy.  It jumped almost 2,400 spots . . . from #3269 to #901.

The second-biggest jumper was CREED . . . which was obviously helped by the recent movie of the same name, where Rocky Balboa trains the son of Apollo Creed.

For girls, KEHLANI was the biggest mover, from #3,359 to #872.  That’s almost 2,500 spaces.  And it might have something to do with singer KEHLANI PARRISH.

On the flip side, the name that DROPPED the most was CAITLYN.

For boys, NOAH took the top spot, followed by Liam, William, Mason, James, Benjamin, Jacob, Michael, Elijah, and Ethan.

For girls, it’s EMMA, followed by Olivia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Charlotte, Abigail, Emily, and Harpe

Here are the most popular names:

Here are the top names in Missouri and Illinois.

