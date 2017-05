In what may be the strangest musical mashup of all time, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose made a surprise appearance at Billy Joel’s concert in L.A. on Saturday, where they teamed up for a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” Pitchfork notes that although the duet might seem bizarre, Joel has regularly covered AC/DC classics at his live shows. Meanwhile, Rose became AC/DC’s new frontman last year. Rose also stuck around to help perform Joel’s classic “Big Shot.”