Missouri Frat Traveling to Nashville Over Carrie Underwood “Bet”

A University of Missouri fraternity that tried to wage a bet with Carrie Underwood over the Predators-Blues NHL playoff series says they still plan to make good on their end of the deal, even though they never heard from the country star. On April 25, several members of Sigma Pi tweeted a video asking Underwood to perform a concert in Missouri if the Blues won; if the Predators won the series–which they now have–then the frat brothers would travel to Nashville to donate 200 hours of community service of the nonprofit of Underwood’s choice. Now the fraternity says that they’ll come donate their time in Music City despite never hearing from Underwood. “Everybody has looked at this and said it’s a blessing in disguise,” Tim Schweiss told FOX 17 this week. “We get to go down to Nashville. We get to to do some awesome work down there and do something unique for charity.”

Click here to read more!