WATCH: ‘Love Actually’ Reunites in New ‘Red Nose Day Actually’

After months of anticipation, the cast of Love Actually officially reunites in the new Red Nose Day Actually. Released on Thursday, it shows Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, Bill Nighy, and Colin Firth reprising their original roles and re-creating some of the film’s most iconic scenes. Highlights include Lincoln holding up another set of cue cards for Keira Knightley and asking, “Do you like the beard?”–to which she gives a grimace and shakes her head no. Grant also shows how age has affected his shimmying and Nighy’s character reveals that he’s slept with one of the Kardashians. Red Nose Day Actually, produced to benefit the Red Nose Day charity, airs May 25 on NBC.