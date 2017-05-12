Viral Video: The Night Before Mother’s Day

May 12, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: moms, Mother's Day

When it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, moms often want the same things: the chance to sleep in, breakfast in bed, a nice family photo that they’re actually in for once, dinner at a hot new restaurant, a spa day, or even just the chance to go to the bathroom alone.

But this video from What’s Up Moms shows why you might want to be careful what you wish for. “The Night Before Mother’s Day” hilariously sums up why every gift a mom thinks she needs actually turn out to not be what she wants at all.

Watch the video above to see the true conundrum of Mother’s Day gifts.

