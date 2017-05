Trust me…this will be the best, most inspiring video you see all day

Anu is seven and goes to school in Birmingham. Look what happened when she showed her friends her new sports blade. It's just gorgeous!🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Aa1UlnhlQy — BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) May 3, 2017

Anu, who is seven and goes to school in the UK, had to have her leg amputated soon after she was born. She is seen entering a school playground as her friends at school soon rush to her in excitement and hug her with happiness.

Makes you wonder how you could ever complain about anything again, doesn’t it?

