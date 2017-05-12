SURVEY: How Many Classic “Mom Things” Does Your Mom Do?

Seeing as how Sunday is Mothers Day, a new survey asked people how many of these classic “mom things” their mothers did when they were growing up . . . or still do now. Check ’em out . . .

1. Leaves you in the grocery store line while she goes to grab one more thing . . . 90% of people’s moms have done that.

2. Texts with just one finger . . . 83%.

3. Won’t get you a snack when you’re out because you “have food in the house” . . . 82%.

4. Gets into never-ending conversations with people she runs into at the store . . . 73%.

5. Still holds grudges against kids who wronged you years or decades ago . . . 69%.

6. Tells you that you look beautiful or handsome even when you look terrible . . . 68%.

7. Holds her arm out in front of you when she slams on the brakes . . . 58%.

8. Calls celebrities by the wrong name . . . 55%.

9. Literally always has tissues on her in case you need one . . . 51%.

10. Hands you mail that was addressed to you that she’d already opened . . . 49%.

