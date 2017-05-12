SURVEY: How Many Classic “Mom Things” Does Your Mom Do?

Greg Hewitt May 12, 2017 8:13 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Mother's Day, Survey

 

Seeing as how Sunday is Mothers Day, a new survey asked people how many of these classic “mom things” their mothers did when they were growing up . . . or still do now.  Check ’em out . . .

 

1.  Leaves you in the grocery store line while she goes to grab one more thing . . . 90% of people’s moms have done that.

 

2.  Texts with just one finger . . . 83%.

 

3.  Won’t get you a snack when you’re out because you “have food in the house” . . . 82%.

 

4.  Gets into never-ending conversations with people she runs into at the store . . . 73%.

 

5.  Still holds grudges against kids who wronged you years or decades ago . . . 69%.

 

6.  Tells you that you look beautiful or handsome even when you look terrible . . . 68%.

 

7.  Holds her arm out in front of you when she slams on the brakes . . . 58%.

 

8.  Calls celebrities by the wrong name . . . 55%.

 

9.  Literally always has tissues on her in case you need one . . . 51%.

 

10.  Hands you mail that was addressed to you that she’d already opened . . . 49%. 

 

