Pentatonix Shrinking to 4 Members After Tour

Hit a capella group Pentatonix made an unexpected announcement Friday — bass singer Avi Kaplan will be leaving the group after its summer tour.

The five posted a video announcement to Pentatonix’s Facebook page, where Avi addressed their fans.

“I’ve decided to take a step back from Pentatonix,” he says, calling the decision one he has been struggling with a lot, being “one of the toughest decisions to make in my entire life.”

Avi calls the last six years “the most unbelievable years of my life,” mentioning the group’s accomplishments, music and fans.

“It far surpasses anything I could have ever dreamed for my life,” he says through tears.

“Throughout my journey with PTX, this pace has always been a struggle for me. It’s been hard for me not to be with my family and friends when I need them or when they need me. It’s been hard to not be able to escape into nature when I’m feeling overwhelmed or just need some time to myself,” he writes in an accompanying Facebook post.

“I do love you all so very much, but I’ve come to a point where I just can’t keep up anymore … ”

Avi ends the video by thanking his fans, and saying he’s excited for the future, “regardless of anything.”

“I have to do what’s right for my heart, so I hope you guys understand.”

Pentatonix is scheduled to make a stop in St. Louis on its upcoming tour. They will perform at the Fox Theatre on Aug. 31.