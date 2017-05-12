Mother’s Day: 5 Interesting Facts About Moms in America

How much do you actually know about motherhood in America? In honor of Mother’s Day being this Sunday, here are five interesting stats on the country’s moms:

Mothers head up 83 percent of the single parent families in the U.S. This vastly outnumbers the number of single-father families. There are 82.5 million mothers in America. There are more than two billion in the world. Forty percent of American women with children under the age of 18 in the U.S. are the primary breadwinners for their families. This figure was just 11 percent in 1960. About a third of Americans say the ideal scenario for raising young children is when the mother isn't employed. Twenty-two percent of full-time working moms say the same. A further 42 percent of Americans think a mom with a part-time job is the best for children. Seventy percent of Americans think that men should work full time when they have children. Fewer and fewer mothers are getting married in the United States. What's more, the portion of mothers who never marry has ballooned since the 1960s. More than 15 percent of American mothers have never been married, compared to less than 1 percent in the 1960s. The number of divorced mothers is more than twice as large as it was in the 1960s, at 15 percent compared to 7 percent then. Finally, just around 69 percent of mothers in the U.S. are married now compared to 92 percent over five decades ago.