Macy’s Is Ditching Its Shoe Salespeople

May 12, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Macy's, shoe department, Shoes, shopping

Need a hand finding shoes at Macy’s? You’ll soon be out of luck, as the department store announced Thursday that it’s doing away with shoe salespeople.

Instead, customers will just have to find and fit their own shoes, just like they do at TJ Maxx or Nordstrom Rack. Macy’s spokesperson Karen Hoguet says that’s what many customers want nowadays. “Lots just say, ‘Leave me alone. Let me get the shoe I want and move on,’” Houget said at a recent conference.

Which do you prefer? Getting shoes on your own or having a salesperson help you? Let us know!

