Best Places To Eat & Drink Outside This Weekend

Outdoor bars are a great way to take in an invigorating outdoor atmosphere while enjoying a delicious meal or refreshing drink.

St. Louis has no shortage of outdoor bars with interesting aesthetics and mouthwatering food and drink. The best outdoor bars in St. Louis offer a one-of-a-kind experience you aren’t likely to soon forget.

Molly’s in Soulard

(314) 241-6200

St. Louis, MO

Molly’s has one of the largest terraced patio in STL where pups and people are encouraged to enjoy beautiful weather! Relax on one of the patio chairs while you sip a cool beverage and enjoy the live music and entertainment.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta

(314) 942-6555

St. Louis, MO

Katie’s has the best of both worlds…. pizza, pasta, and a patio! Enjoy live music all weekend in a newly renovated garden with award-winning artisan Italian dishes and cocktails.

The Boat House in Forest Park

(314) 367-2224

St. Louis, MO

The Boathouse, located in beautiful and scenic Forest Park in St. Louis, is a prime outdoor restaurant and bar. With large awnings and candlelit tables, it is the ideal spot for a quick lunch, evening snack or late night drink.

The Weingarten

(618) 257-9463

Belleville, IL

Enjoy a relaxing winery atmosphere nestled on acres of beautiful countryside. Wine, Beer, and food are available plus check out their live music on the weekends!

The Loading Dock

(618) 786-3494

Grafton, IL

Enjoy the only waterfront experience in the Metro East! The Loading Dock is a relaxing & uplifting atmosphere with plenty of live music and outdoor space.

Stay safe and try and hit all of these top spots this weekend! 😎