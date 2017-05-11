Trish’s Trash: The End of ‘Scandal’?!?!

Trish May 11, 2017 11:19 AM
Kerry Washington, Olivia Pope, scandal, Shonda Rhimes

It appears that Scandal’s recently-ordered seventh season will be its last. According to TV Line, series creator Shonda Rhimes made the call to conclude the series and ABC accepted her decision. The network is expected to make a formal announcement about the show’s end during its upfront presentation next Tuesday. “I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told,” Rhimes previously told NPR. “So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don’t think I’m going to change that.” Currently in its sixth season, Scandal has been averaging 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down 20 and 30 percent from Season 4 and hitting series lows. What??? Only one more season??? Please let Fitz and Olivia end up married!! Read more here.

