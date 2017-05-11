SURVEY: 79% of Moms Use “at Least” One of These Five Phrases

Greg Hewitt May 11, 2017
A new survey out for Mother’s Day had people read over a list of phrases moms use all the time with their kids, and pick which ones THEIR mom used.  79% of people said their mom used at least one of them.

Here are the five most common “mom-isms” . . .

 

1.  “Because I said so.”  43% of people said their mom has used it.

 

2.  “Don’t worry.  Everything will be okay.”  40% of moms use that one.

 

3.  “You’ll always be my baby.”  35%.

 

4.  “I’m always here to listen,” 28%.

 

5.  “You’re stronger than you think you are,” 26%.

 

Two more that just missed the top five were, “This too shall pass” at 20% . . . and, “Oh, is THAT what you’re wearing?” at 17%.

 

