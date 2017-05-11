Steve Harvey Tells Employees ‘Don’t Approach Me’ in Leaked Memo

Steve Harvey has no patience for employees at his talk show who want to, you know, talk to him. In a lengthy leaked memo that was shared online Wednesday, Harvey states, “I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for season five of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED…Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly…..The memo was first posted here. His show is moving from Chicago to LA this fall. Sources tell Variety the memo was sent to his staff in Chicago before the start of the fifth season of his former daytime talk show. Sources say the memo may have been leaked by a former staff member, who may not have been not invited to work on the new LA-based show. WOW!

Read Harvey’s full memo below:

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back.

I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show.

There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.

Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.

Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.

I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.

You must schedule an appointment.

I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.

Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.

I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day.

Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.

I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.

If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you.

Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.

Thank you all,

Steve Harvey