Patti LuPone Slams Madonna as a ‘Movie Killer’

Patti LuPone slammed Madonna’s acting abilities during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, May 9.

The Broadway legend, 68, and the pop superstar, 58, both played Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón in Evita; LuPone won a Tony Award for her role in the original 1979 Broadway production, while Madonna won a Golden Globe for the 1996 film adaptation.

“Madonna is a movie killer. She’s dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film…She’s a wonderful performer…but she’s not an actress.” Patti LuPone

Cohen asked LuPone to share her thoughts on Madonna’s performance in Evita, “I was on the treadmill… I saw, I believe it was ‘Buenos Aires,’ and I thought it was a piece of s–t,”

Tell us how you really feel Patti?! HA!

