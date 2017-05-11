Donate for Give STL Day

24 hours of giving are underway in St. Louis! It’s the 4th annual Give STL Day on Thursday, May 11th. Until midnight tonight, you can donate to over 900 local charities through the GiveSTLDay.org website.

On the website, you can search by category (animals, children, veterans, etc.) or by the size of the non-profit (large, small, and micro).

New this year, there are digital billboards throughout St. Louis that will update the grand total raised as the day goes on. In the first year alone, Give STL Day raised over $1 million; last year it raised over $2 million. This year’s goal is to raise over $3 million for St. Louis charities. In. One. Day.

Donations start at $10. Together we can make a big impact. Let’s see what we can do today!