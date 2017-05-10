Watch The Most Precious Oil Change in Automobile History

“You gotta jack the car up,” says the Little How To Girl, right before she starts pumping the handling a lifting the 2013 Nissan Juke off the garage floor.

This new YouTube channel may have just gone viral. Just a couple months ago ‘Little How To Girl’ began posting videos of an adorable little girl showing the step-by-step process of some of life’s most important jobs.

Like:

– How To Fix a Leaky Faucet

– How to Change a Car’s Ignition Coils

– How to Vacuum Your Living Room

In her latest video, she teaches us how to change the oil on your vehicle.

