The Most Popular Brunch in Each State

Pinterest has released a map of favorite brunch recipes from each state. The top picks range from standard (Nevada residents love avocado toast and Illinois folks go straight for mimosas) to bizarre (New Yorkers have a penchant for breakfast risotto and Indiana diners are into something called fruit pizza). Meanwhile, kudos should be given to Kentucky, whose top brunch choice is simply bourbon. Here are some of the states and their favorite respective brunches (click here for more info):

Missouri — party dips (??? ummmm ok.. haha) Illinois–(Mimosas (now that I understand) Texas – stuffed avocado Alaska — smoked salmon Georgia — Caribbean brunch Arizona — breakfast tostadas Nebraska — hash browns North Dakota — chocolate chip muffins South Dakota — tater tots Montana — scones

Click on the map to see each state: