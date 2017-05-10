The Most Popular Brunch in Each State

Trish May 10, 2017 10:24 AM
Pinterest has released a map of favorite brunch recipes from each state. The top picks range from standard (Nevada residents love avocado toast and Illinois folks go straight for mimosas) to bizarre (New Yorkers have a penchant for breakfast risotto and Indiana diners are into something called fruit pizza). Meanwhile, kudos should be given to Kentucky, whose top brunch choice is simply bourbon. Here are some of the states and their favorite respective brunches (click here for more info):

  1. Missouri — party dips (??? ummmm ok.. haha)
  2. Illinois–(Mimosas (now that I understand)
  3. Texas – stuffed avocado
  4. Alaska — smoked salmon
  5. Georgia — Caribbean brunch
  6. Arizona — breakfast tostadas
  7. Nebraska — hash browns
  8. North Dakota — chocolate chip muffins
  9. South Dakota — tater tots
  10. Montana — scones

Click on the map to see each state:

download The Most Popular Brunch in Each State

