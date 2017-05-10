LIST: The 10 Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time?

We all have a handful of movies that we’re compelled to watch over & over again, no matter how many times we’ve seen them…right?
For some reason, “Roadhouse” is one of those films….that and any of “The Godfather” movies.
Ranker.com has a list of ‘The Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time.
Here’s the Top 10:
1. “Forrest Gump”
2. “Back to the Future”
3. “Star Wars: A New Hope”
4. “Jurassic Park”
5. “The Princess Bride”
6. “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
7. “Die Hard”
8. “Groundhog Day”
9. “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”
10. “The Shawshank Redemption”
Click Here to get the full list