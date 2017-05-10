LIST: The 10 Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time?

We all have a handful of movies that we’re compelled to watch over & over again, no matter how many times we’ve seen them…right?

For some reason, “Roadhouse” is one of those films….that and any of “The Godfather” movies.

Ranker.com has a list of ‘The Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time.

 

Here’s the Top 10:

 

1.  “Forrest Gump”

 

2.  “Back to the Future”

 

3.  “Star Wars: A New Hope”

 

4.  “Jurassic Park”

 

5.  “The Princess Bride”

 

6.  “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

 

7.  “Die Hard”

 

8.  “Groundhog Day”

 

9.  “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

 

10.  “The Shawshank Redemption”

 

Click Here to get the full list

