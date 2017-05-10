LIST: The 10 Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time?

We all have a handful of movies that we’re compelled to watch over & over again, no matter how many times we’ve seen them…right?

For some reason, “Roadhouse” is one of those films….that and any of “The Godfather” movies.

Ranker.com has a list of ‘The Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Forrest Gump”

2. “Back to the Future”

3. “Star Wars: A New Hope”

4. “Jurassic Park”

5. “The Princess Bride”

6. “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

7. “Die Hard”

8. “Groundhog Day”

9. “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

10. “The Shawshank Redemption”

Click Here to get the full list