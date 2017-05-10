Jimmy & Aziz Ansari Dramatically Read Yelp Reviews

Trish May 10, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Aziz Ansari, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Aziz Ansari stopped by Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, where he joined Jimmy Fallon in reading bad Yelp reviews. Highlights included a dentist declaring, “There’s holes in your story and your teeth,” after a customer claimed she was forced to watch a movie about strippers as she got her cavity filled and an owner calling out a customer for claiming she’s never been a fan of the restaurant even though she’s been there seven times….hahaha

