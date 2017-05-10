Jimmy & Aziz Ansari Dramatically Read Yelp Reviews

Aziz Ansari stopped by Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, where he joined Jimmy Fallon in reading bad Yelp reviews. Highlights included a dentist declaring, “There’s holes in your story and your teeth,” after a customer claimed she was forced to watch a movie about strippers as she got her cavity filled and an owner calling out a customer for claiming she’s never been a fan of the restaurant even though she’s been there seven times….hahaha