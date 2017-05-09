VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Show With Update on His Baby

Jimmy Kimmel was back on his show last night, after four days of paternity leave last week. He started off with an update on his son Billy’s situation.

He also responded last night to everyone who criticized him for talking about health care last week. He talked about how he was poor as a kid, and it was always his dream to be a “Hollywood elitist.”

In addition, he hit back at Newt Gingrich last night, for oversimplifying how hard it is to cure a sick baby. (He says it takes more than one visit to the doctor.)