Four Men Fought Back The Floods at Eureka High School

Talk about heroes…

Kristin Taketa of stltoday.com tells the story of the four Rockwood School District facilities employees who were charged with guarding what buildings they could at Eureka High School.

And they did it using only a few pumps, vacuums and squeegees.

“There was a little prayer, and a little foul language,” said Preston Vaden, one of the four and lead plumber for the Rockwood School District, while narrating their tale at a Monday news conference.

“It was really taxing. There was no time to really take any breaks.”

The Post writes, “At the end of their 22 hours, a boat arrived from across the water to rescue them and provide them their first respite. At that time, they didn’t know their efforts had saved two of the school’s three gyms, all of which had been lost to the last great flood in 2015. Gym A, the wrestling room and the activities director’s office were the only major casualties this time.”

That what heroes look like.

