‘Dance Mom’s’ Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to Year in Prison

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison today after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud. Her stint in the slammer will be followed by two years of supervised release, and she’ll also have to fork over $160,000 in fines and restitution. In October 2015, Miller was accused—and eventually convicted—of attempting to hide $775,000 in income she’d earned from the Lifetime spinoff Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, as well as other side projects. Previously, her attorney told People she’d “been battling financial issues for years.”