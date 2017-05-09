‘Dance Mom’s’ Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to Year in Prison

Trish May 9, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms, Lifetime

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison today after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud. Her stint in the slammer will be followed by two years of supervised release, and she’ll also have to fork over $160,000 in fines and restitution. In October 2015, Miller was accused—and eventually convicted—of attempting to hide $775,000 in income she’d earned from the Lifetime spinoff Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, as well as other side projects. Previously, her attorney told People she’d “been battling financial issues for years.”

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live