American Idol is Coming Back!

After weeks of rumors, ABC has officially confirmed that it will reboot the long-running FOX show American Idol starting next season. “American Idol is a pop culture staple that left the air too soon,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realizing their dreams.” The reboot was also announced on Good Morning America. While a host and judges have yet to be confirmed for the rebooted version, original Idol host Ryan Seacrest is already being pressured by his new Live! co-host Kelly Ripa to rejoin the show. “Please tell me yes,” Ripa begged Seacrest on Monday’s episode of their show, to which he replied, “Whatever you want. You’re my work wife!”