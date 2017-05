Chrissy Metz refuses to let critics dim her shine.

The This Is Us star hit the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a burgundy latex dress, a trendy wardrobe staple Hollywood has grown to love in recent years. Chrissy paired the chic look with bedazzled ballet flats and statement earrings, but not everyone on the internet adored the ensemble.

“For the record, I wear what I want, when I want,” Metz tweeted Sunday night. “News flash it’s MY body. #thankstho”