Stephen King’s ‘IT’ Gets Terrifying New Trailer

A terrifying new trailer for Andrés Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s IT hit the web on Sunday night.

Premiered during the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the visual shows the film’s young stars venturing into an “unsanitary” sewer and discovering the shoe of Betty Ripsom–a member of the Losers Club who was an early victim of It. Several other scenes then flash across the screen, including a clear shot of the new Pennywise standing behind a bunch of red balloons that rise to reveal his smiling face.

It hits theaters on September 8.