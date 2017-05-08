POLL: How Much Would You Have to Be Paid to Do These 5 Crazy Things?

Greg Hewitt May 8, 2017 9:08 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: What would you do for $1 million?

A new online poll listed a bunch of awful things you’d never want to do, and asked how much you’d have to be PAID to go through with them.

The choices ranged from $100 all the way up to $1 million.  Or you could say you’d never do them for ANY amount of money.  Here are the five best questions . . .

 

1.  How much would it take to never own a pet for the rest of your life?  Meaning you’d also have to give up your CURRENT pets.  The top answer was NEVER at 51%.  $1 million was next at 28%.  4% were animal HATERS who’d do it for $100. (Never)

 

2.  How much would it take to cut off all communication with your best friend FOREVER, and not be allowed to tell them why?  63% said they’d never do it.  24% would do it for $1 million.  6% would do it for $100,000. (Never…but a million bucks is tempting…:)

 

3.  How much to eat a stranger’s toenail clippings?  44% said they’d never do it, which seems high.  18% said $1 million.  13% said $5,000.  And 2% said a hundred bucks. (Never in a million years, I have some pride left.)

 

4.  How much to let your parents see your entire browser history?  44% said they’d never do it.  29% said $1 million.  A very brave and broke 7% would do it for $100. (I’d let Mother Hewitt take a look for $1 million)

 

5.  How much to give up texting for the rest of your life, and only be able to call people?  46% said $1 million.  33% said NO amount of money would be worth it.  11% said 100 grand would be enough. (Absolutely I’d do it for $1 million)

 

Click Here to read more.

 

