POLL: How Much Would You Have to Be Paid to Do These 5 Crazy Things?

A new online poll listed a bunch of awful things you’d never want to do, and asked how much you’d have to be PAID to go through with them.

The choices ranged from $100 all the way up to $1 million. Or you could say you’d never do them for ANY amount of money. Here are the five best questions . . .

1. How much would it take to never own a pet for the rest of your life? Meaning you’d also have to give up your CURRENT pets. The top answer was NEVER at 51%. $1 million was next at 28%. 4% were animal HATERS who’d do it for $100. (Never)

2. How much would it take to cut off all communication with your best friend FOREVER, and not be allowed to tell them why? 63% said they’d never do it. 24% would do it for $1 million. 6% would do it for $100,000. (Never…but a million bucks is tempting…:)

3. How much to eat a stranger’s toenail clippings? 44% said they’d never do it, which seems high. 18% said $1 million. 13% said $5,000. And 2% said a hundred bucks. (Never in a million years, I have some pride left.)

4. How much to let your parents see your entire browser history? 44% said they’d never do it. 29% said $1 million. A very brave and broke 7% would do it for $100. (I’d let Mother Hewitt take a look for $1 million)

5. How much to give up texting for the rest of your life, and only be able to call people? 46% said $1 million. 33% said NO amount of money would be worth it. 11% said 100 grand would be enough. (Absolutely I’d do it for $1 million)

