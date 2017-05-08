Interesting Facts About Mother’s Day Flowers

May 8, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: flowers, Gifts, Mother's Day

Don’t forget Mother’s Day is this weekend! Here are a few interesting facts about the holiday:

Flowers are a common and timeless way to spoil your mother on Mother’s day.  Check out these unique and interesting flowers facts:

• A quarter of all flowers purchased throughout the year are purchased on Mother’s Day.

• Carnations are very popular flowers for Mother’s Day and are thought to be made from the tears of mother Mary, when she wept at Jesus’s feet the day He was crucified.

• Pink and red carnations are given to mothers who are alive, while white ones are for those who have passed away.

• Studies and research show that giving a bouquet of flowers has many positive health and psychological benefits.

