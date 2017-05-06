THE METRO SHOW: Donn Sorensen of Mercy Health

I was happy to welcome my friend, Donn Sorensen, President of Mercy East Region, to the Metro Show this past weekend.

In addition to his duties with Mercy, Donn is also the author of the acclaimed book, “Big Hearted Leadership, Five Keys To Create Success Through Compassion”.

He is also the board chair for the non-profit organization Care To Learn and is also heavily involved with Make-A-Wish Missouri as well.

He is a Fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives and in 2016, he was elected Board Chair for the American Medical Group Association Board of Directors.

We spoke about how important community involvement is to him and the culture within Mercy.