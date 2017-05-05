One-Eyed Horse Named Patch to Compete in Kentucky Derby

May 5, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: horse, Kentucky Derby, one-eyed horse, patch

Among the 20 thoroughbreds competing in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby is a one-eyed horse named Patch.

Amazingly, the horse was named Patch before he had his left eye removed due to an ulcer that wouldn’t heal. Patch just has a big, black socket where his eye once was, but that doesn’t mean he can’t see to his left. “If the left eye is removed, the right eye looks out in front, and can actually see a little bit to the left as well,” a veterinary expert tells The Chicago Tribune.

Patch, who’s won once in three starts and was runner-up in the Louisiana Derby, has morning-line odds of 30-1. Amazingly, he’s the fourth one-eyed horse to run in the Derby.

