Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda Join 50 Shades of Grey-Themed Movie

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen have reportedly signed on to star in a new film about a group of 60-something women who read 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club.

Deadline reports that the project is called Book Club and will explore how reading the book changes the lives of the successful, intelligent, lifelong friends forever. Co-written by Bill Holderman and Jane Simms, the script actually calls for four main women–which means there’s another spot to be cast in what sounds like the female version of Wild Hogs. The film is currently in the pre-production stages.

