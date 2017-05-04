Trader Joe’s Is Selling a $4 Pack of Canned Wine

Trader Joe’s has entered the canned-wine game, and as you might predict, Simpler Wines (as the line is called) is on the incredibly affordable side — a mere four bucks for a 4-pack of 6.3-ounce cans. (“A fraction of the price we’ve seen elsewhere,” T.J.’s is quick to point out.)

The very photogenic cans are a pop-top approach to two different kinds of vino frizzante, a sparkling wine that’s slightly less carbonated than Prosecco, and great for hot summer days. The rosé is described as having “elegant, mineral notes and red fruit flavors,” while the white reportedly delivers “juicy honeydew and fresh cut herbs.”

But honestly, even if both tasted like Jolly Ranchers dissolved in vinegar, they are fizzy, cost a dollar apiece, and come in cans. They’ll hold up just fine, especially since the steepest competition for shoppers heading to a barbecue or pool party is the not-at-all-portable bottle of Two Buck Chuck a few rows over.

