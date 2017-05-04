Tim Hortons Introduces New Timbits Donut Bouquet for Mother’s Day

May 4, 2017 11:36 AM
Forget the flowers and candy, Tim Hortons has something even sweeter for Moms this Mother’s Day: The new Timbits Donut Bouquet.

The Timbits Donut Bouquet features 24 Timbits (bite-sized morsels of traditional donuts) on long-stemmed skewers packed with tissue paper and ribbon, within a special Mother’s Day themed box.

The donut bouquet will be available at participating locations on Mother’s Day only, Sunday, May 14, 2017, for a suggested price of $7.99.

The sweet bouquet will include Timbits flavors like Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Sugar, Chocolate Glazed, Old Fashion Plain, Honey Dip and Apple Fritter.

