QUESTION: Does Taco Seasoning Belong on Watermelon?

Greg Hewitt May 4, 2017 8:52 AM By Greg Hewitt

I’m afraid this is beyond my area of expertise….having said that, this sounds crazy.

Maybe not.

The Food Network recently posted a short video showing the best way to cut a watermelon…which sounds like something they would do from time to time, right?

Not exactly.

It’s making the Internet crazy because after the guy cuts the watermelon into spears, he sprinkles it with salt . . . and TACO SEASONING.

The main reason people are freaking out on Twitter is, more or less, who the hell puts taco seasoning on their watermelon?  This is really the whole scandal about peas in guacamole all over again.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live