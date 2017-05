CBS Radio and Johnny Londoff Chevrolet will be holding a flood relief drive in association with the Teamsters at Schnucks off Butler Hill on Monday, May 8th.

Collections will take place from 8 am – 7 pm

They are asking for the following items for the victims:

Canned food (non-perishable)

Paper towels

Squeegee mops

Dust masks

Rubber gloves

Rubber boots (new)

Mops

Brooms

Bleach

Lysol-type disinfectant

Dishwasher detergent

Clothes detergent

Diapers