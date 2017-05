Amy Schumer’s dad is a big Goldie Hawn fan, and since Amy and Goldie are starring in a movie together (“Snatched”), Amy set them up for a meeting.

Her dad got pretty choked up over it.

Gordon Schumer, was clearly emotional about the prospect of meeting her.

“Am I about to meet Goldie?” asked a teary-eyed Gordon.

He was.

