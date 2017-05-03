Prepare to Lose It Over Pickle Juice Soda

May 3, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: pickles, soda, trends, weird food

Good news if your favorite thing about a jar of pickles is drinking the juice from it, because Pickle Juice Soda now exists.

It comes from Grandpa Joe’s Candy shop, a chain of candy stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania, which announced the carbonated drink in a pickle pun-filled Facebook post: “If you’re the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickled, this is gonna be a really big dill.” it said.

In an e-mail to Mashable, the store said the juice “smells just like dill pickle juice as you might imagine. The taste is spot-on. While the flavor isn’t overwhelming, it’s sweet and would definitely satisfy that pickle craving.”

If you don’t live in Pennsylvania or Ohio, but find the soda to be a really big dill (sorry, I couldn’t resist), you can buy it online. You have to be committed to it, though — just one bottle costs $10 (in-store it goes for $2.50). And if you really like it, you can order a six-pack for $30.

