Alicia Keys Reveals Why She’s Stepping Away From The Voice

Alicia Keys has revealed that she’s taking a break from The Voice to focus on making a new album. “I can’t wait for you to hear new music, and so that’s one of the reasons why I won’t be able to come back next season,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “But I love writing. It’s just the most beautiful, exciting things, and every time I get better. That’s the blessing and magic of writing.” Keys’ co-star Blake Shelton, however, is skeptical of her exit. “I know she’s not going anywhere,” he jokes. “It’s all just a media thing, a ploy. She’ll be back next year and the year after that. They are going to wait and do some, you know, Carson [Daly] is going to be in the Orange Room at the Today show and be like, ‘Oh, what? This just in! Wow!'”