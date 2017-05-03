Alicia Keys Reveals Why She’s Stepping Away From The Voice

Alicia Keys has revealed that she’s taking a break from The Voice to focus on making a new album. “I can’t wait for you to hear new music, and so that’s one of the reasons why I won’t be able to come back next season,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “But I love writing. It’s just the most beautiful, exciting things, and every time I get better. That’s the blessing and magic of writing.” Keys’ co-star Blake Shelton, however, is skeptical of her exit. “I know she’s not going anywhere,” he jokes. “It’s all just a media thing, a ploy. She’ll be back next year and the year after that. They are going to wait and do some, you know, Carson [Daly] is going to be in the Orange Room at the Today show and be like, ‘Oh, what? This just in! Wow!'”
Alicia Keys Reveals Why She’s Stepping Away From The VoiceMay 3, 2017 1:06 PM
(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Alicia Keys)