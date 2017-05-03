Gym Offers ‘Napercise’ Class for Sleep-Deprived Parents

UK — A health club in Britain is testing out a new class called “Napercise,” which encourages calorie burning while taking an afternoon snooze.

David Lloyd Clubs said its location in the Sidcup neighborhood of London is testing out Napercise classes, which involve about 15 minutes of relaxation-oriented exercises paired with 45 minutes of napping in a room filled with beds.

The club said the studio temperature is being dropped during the classes to promote calorie burning during sleep.The club cited data indicating 86 percent of British parents suffer from fatigue, and 26 percent regularly get less than five hours of sleep each night.

“Here at David Lloyd Clubs, we’re always looking for new ways to tackle the issues that everyday families face, which is what ‘Napercise’ sets out to do. Filling an exercise studio with beds might look unusual, but if it proves to be a success, we’re definitely excited at the possibility of rolling out the program to more of our clubs down the line,” a spokesman for David Lloyd Clubs told the Daily Echo newspaper.