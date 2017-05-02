Who’s the Best TV Mom Ever?

With a Roseanne reboot reportedly in the works and Mother’s Day right around the corner, Decider has decided to poll its readers to see who they think the best TV mom of all time is. Below are the five candidates:

Carmela Soprano, matron of The Sopranos, New Jersey’s most powerful family. June Cleaver, Leave It To Beaver‘s center of balance, and a paradigm of 20th century American mom-ness. Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls‘ Stars Hollow-residing single mother to Rory. Rainbow Johnson, mother of four (soon to be five) on Black-ish. Roseanne Conner, the focal point of the groundbreaking Roseanne, and the ultimate working mom. Peggy Bundy, Married With Children, she often tried to be a caring mother to her children even with her lackluster attitude. What TV mom do you remember the most?