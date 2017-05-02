Starbucks Unveils New Mint Mocha Frappuccino

May 2, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: frappuccino, mint, mocha, Starbucks

Got a unicorn-shaped hole in your life now that Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccinos have come and gone?

Today, the company announced that its latest special-edition frap will be the Mint Mocha Frappuccino. “We started by thinking of the heydays of summer,” beverage development exec Jennica Robinson said in a statement. “We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze.”

The Mint Mocha Frap is made with “scoops of extra-dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk and ice, infused with cooling mint sugar crystals and cut with a layer of whipped cream.

If that doesn’t sound up your alley, the company notes that the fan-favorite S’mores Frappuccino also returns to stores today.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live