Starbucks Unveils New Mint Mocha Frappuccino

Got a unicorn-shaped hole in your life now that Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccinos have come and gone?

Today, the company announced that its latest special-edition frap will be the Mint Mocha Frappuccino. “We started by thinking of the heydays of summer,” beverage development exec Jennica Robinson said in a statement. “We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze.”

The Mint Mocha Frap is made with “scoops of extra-dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk and ice, infused with cooling mint sugar crystals and cut with a layer of whipped cream.

If that doesn’t sound up your alley, the company notes that the fan-favorite S’mores Frappuccino also returns to stores today.