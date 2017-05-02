McDonald’s Has Invented a Fork Made Out of…French Fries?

I know it’s wrong…just about everything about it is, yet when it comes to McDonald’s fries, I’m afraid I lost my objectivity years ago.

And now, this…

McDonald’s just invented something called the “Frork,” which is a little red plastic handle, that you can shove three fries into to make a fork.

It’s part of their pitch for their fancier “Signature” sandwiches.  Basically, they’re saying that the sandwiches are so good that you’ll want to use the French fry fork to scoop up, quote, “every last bite” of the sauces.  Or something.

Even they admit it doesn’t make a ton of practical sense.  But we’re talking about it, so I guess it accomplished its goal.

If you want a Frork, you can get one by buying a Signature sandwich starting on Friday.

