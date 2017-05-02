Lea Michele Opens Up About the Dream Role She Didn’t Get

Lea Michele has revealed that she was turned down for her dream role in a Broadway production of West Side Story. The 30-year-old Glee star tells Cosmopolitan that she worked incredibly hard on her audition and even learned Spanish for the part, but that casting directors turned her down after she uttered just one line. “I was gutted. I went home and I cried so hard,” she admits. “I’m friends with Idina Menzel, and I remember crying to her, being like, ‘What am I going to do? Like, this was my dream role, I have to play this part.'” She adds, “Anyway, a couple weeks later, I end up getting cast on Glee, which was the best thing that ever happened to me.”