Lea Michele Opens Up About the Dream Role She Didn’t Get

May 2, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: dreams, Glee, Jobs, lea michelle

Lea Michele has revealed that she was turned down for her dream role in a Broadway production of West Side Story. The 30-year-old Glee star tells Cosmopolitan that she worked incredibly hard on her audition and even learned Spanish for the part, but that casting directors turned her down after she uttered just one line. “I was gutted. I went home and I cried so hard,” she admits. “I’m friends with Idina Menzel, and I remember crying to her, being like, ‘What am I going to do? Like, this was my dream role, I have to play this part.'” She adds, “Anyway, a couple weeks later, I end up getting cast on Glee, which was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live