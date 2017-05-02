Listen to Win Tickets to See Janet Jackson at Chaifetz Arena

Win: A pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson perform at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, May 5, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall, Tuesday through Friday on KEZK and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson perform at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Tickets for the show don’t go on sale until Friday at 10 a.m., KEZK will share more information about the show as it becomes available.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 5, 2017 . Read the official contest rules.