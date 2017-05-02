Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Details of His Son’s Birth and Heart Disease

This is why Jimmy Kimmel is my favorite of the “Big 3” late night talk show hosts.

His wife Molly gave birth to their second child two weeks ago. His name is Billy, and when he was just three days old, he had to undergo open heart surgery at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. He told a very serious story during his monologue last night, about how his newborn son was born with a hole in his heart.

He started off by saying, quote, “I have a story to tell about something that happened to our family last week, and I’m sorry . . . it was a scary story, and before I go into it, I want you to know that it has a happy ending, so don’t get too upset.”

He said Billy appeared to be healthy at first, but then one of the nurses noticed something wrong, and when they looked into it, they discovered that he had a HOLE in the wall of his heart.

Fortunately, the surgery went well and Billy is already home with his parents. Jimmy thanked a long list of doctors and care providers, and then asked for people to donate to the Children’s Hospital.