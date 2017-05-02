Janet Jackson’s ‘State Of The World Tour’ Coming to St. Louis

May 2, 2017 9:46 AM
Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Janet Jackson is coming to St. Louis this fall on her “State Of The World Tour.

Jackson began her sold out “Unbreakable” tour August 2015, but reached out to fans telling them she would like to focus on starting a family. Since last year, she has taken time to enjoy motherhood and is ready to return to the stage.

The State Of the World Tour is a continuation of her Unbreakable tour. It will include fan favorites such as songs off of her Unbreakable album, and many of her other songs from throughout her career. She will also perform some of her soon-to-be released tracks along with an entertaining show!

Tickets for the new tour will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets held for the previous Unbreakable tour events, will be honored for the new dates.

The concert in St. Louis will be Saturday, October 21 at the Chaifetz Arena.

