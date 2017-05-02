Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines Responds to That $1 Million Fraud Lawsuit

Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines has a few choice words for his former business partners John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark.

After the pair filed a lawsuit against Gaines alleging fraud earlier this week, the HGTV host took to Twitter on Saturday to offer his response — seemingly implying that his former partners and “friends” never reached out to him prior to suing him for over $1 million.

Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later "friends" reach out via lawsuit.. humm — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 29, 2017

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 28, 2017

As previously reported, Lewis and Clark are suing Gaines, Magnolia Realty, HGTV’s parent company, and Fixer Upper’s production company. According to USA Today, the paid allegedly each stole their stakes in Magnolia Realty to Gaines for $2,500 each in 2013, just two days before he and his wife Joanna Gaines announced they would be starting Fixer Upper. The suit claims Gaines committed fraud because he did not inform them of his plans to launch a TV show when he bought them out of their shares. In exchange, they want over $1 million in damages and their stakes in the company back.

In response, the Gaines family’s attorney has called the lawsuit “meritless.”

“We just received a copy of the petition and haven’t had a chance to study it in detail,” Jordan Mayfield said in a statement. “But we are generally aware of the story that Mr. Lewis and Mr. Clark are telling. We are confident that these clams will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines.”