Best and Worst Days to Buy Gas

May 2, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Driving, gas, traffic, Travel

Filling up your vehicle at the beginning of the week is the best move for your wallet, a new analysis of gas prices shows.

According to GasBuddy, a crowd-sourcing service that helps users find inexpensive gas in their area, gas prices are typically the lowest on Mondays. Gas prices were also generally lower on Sundays.

Conversely, Thursdays are statistically the most expensive day of the week to fill up. Saturdays were also ranked among the costliest days.

“To put the amount of savings into perspective: if every U.S. motorist bought gasoline on Thursday for an entire year, they’d collectively spend an extra $1.1 billion versus filling up on Monday – the lowest priced day of the week,” the company said.

The company said it analyzed three years worth of fuel price data to come up with the conclusions.

According to GasBuddy, drivers can save $325 each year by optimizing their gasoline purchasing habits.

Back to all posts
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live