Stephen King’s ‘Firestarter’ Remake in the Works

You could say that it’s good to be Stephen King these days, and indeed we will. There’s still nothing quite like a great film adaptation of a King novel, and now another title has joined the fray, albeit a familiar one: Firestarter.

King’s 1980 novel previously earned a film treatment in 1984, with Drew Barrymore in the starring role of a young girl who develops pyrokinesis as the result of acid tests previously run on her parents. It’s an interesting choice considering the story’s numerous similarities to Stranger Things, but Deadline has reported that Blumhouse and Universal will be spearheading the production of the remake, with Akiva Goldsman slated to direct.

Goldsman recently wrapped the Blumhouse feature Stephanie, marking only his second outing as director despite a wealth of producing and screenwriting credits. It’s unclear if the director will also pen the Firestarter remake, but Goldsman has written films as good as A Beautiful Mind and Cinderella Man, and as bad as both of Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies and Insurgent. He’s also one of four credited writers on The Dark Tower, so at least he’s spent a fair deal of his recent time in King’s world.